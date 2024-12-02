Yahoo allows advertisers to verify fraud in ad campaigns

According to a 2014 report conducted by the Association of National Advertisers and WhiteOps, bots account for as many as 11% of clicks on display ads and 23 percent of clicks on video ads. Put another way, of the USD 48.3 billion that will be spent on digital advertising in 2014, USD 6.3 billion will pay for fraudulently generated clicks.

Yahoo’s new fraud viewing tool gives advertisers insight into digital display and video campaigns across its sites as well as media bought through its programmatic platform. The company is tapping several third parties, including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, and Moat, to independently verify fraud in ad campaigns.

Earlier in 2015, Facebook, Google, and AOL among others joined the Trustworthy Accountability Group, run by the Internet Advertising Bureau, to eliminate fraud on their networks. Rather than providing transparency into ad fraud, these companies are hoping that advertisers will trust that IAB is working to eradicate the problem.