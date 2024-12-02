Worldpay investigates facial recognition technology for card fraud prevention

Card terminals linked to the central database capture a fresh image of the card-user’s face every time they enter their PIN learning the profile of the user over time to improve identification. This image is automatically cross-referenced against the biometric template already captured and recorded in the system, providing a second layer of authentication to verify the identity of the card-user.

Worldpay’s team of researchers are currently evaluating consumer reaction to the camera in controlled trials as well as investigating how consumers could opt in to the biometric system, to assess the viability of the prototype. The team is also exploring the potential of using the biometric profile captured by the device as a way of verifying user identities online as well as in-store.

Worldpay is a global provider of payments processing technology. They operate proprietary technology platforms that enable customers to accept an array of payment types, across multiple channels, anywhere in the world.