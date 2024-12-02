WISeKey unveils digital identity blockchain platform

CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a BlockChain. The CertifyID BlockChain is constantly growing as new blocks are added to it with a new set of recordings. Each CertifyID node gets a copy of the CertifyID BlockChain and is downloaded automatically upon joining the CertifyID network. The system is decentralized and can be operated at national or local level using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties spread across the blockchain.

At the heart of this platform is the OISTE-WISeKey Cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT). CertifyID BlockChain works also with mobiles via the WISeID app allowing users to keep their digital identity and passwords on an encrypted vault and synchronizes data between computers and devices on multiple platforms, using secure cloud storage.

The vault can be unlocked only with the users Master Password and/or defined pattern, with additional protection provided through facial recognition authentication and connecting via the BlockChain with existing record-keeping systems of commercial and public entities through blockchain, allowing users to access to their personal information wherever they are.

The combination of the decentralized BlockChain principle with CertifyID identity verification, allows CertifyID to act as a digital watermark, which can be assigned, to every online transaction of any asset.