WISeKey introduces WISeCoin ICO and crypto wallet

The launch will be funded with an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) via a Special Purpose Vehicle called WISeCoin SA, with forthcoming private pre-sales starting in May 2018 and an ICO scheduled for Q3 2018. The ICO will be based on a strict due diligence and admissions process, as well as a high-quality digital asset exchange. The WISeCoin offering will be tested over the next 6 months in selected countries that are currently using the WISeKey Blockchain technology, and will be gradually offered to the market.

WISeCoin uses blockchain technology and is part of a transactional system that uses the cybersecurity company’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) technology offerings. The coin is supplemented with highly secured solutions such as biometrics-driven hardware wallets, integrated exchange platforms, MicroChips Blockchain enabled semiconductors, and NFC-based contactless payment solutions.

Furthermore, it will combine WISeCoin with its CertifyID integrating Digital Identity with Blockchain technology. CertifyID acts as a Digital Identity dual factor authentication based technology that sits on top of a Blockchain. The system is completely decentralized and can be operated on a national or local level by using a distributed identity ledger run by trusted parties and spread across the Blockchain.

WISeKeys objective with WISeCoin is to become an emerging powerhouse in the global cryptocurrency market by supporting the development of economies built on Blockchain technology.