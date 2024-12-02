WISeKey integrates digital identity service into WISeCoin Wallet

The SuisseID Signing Service can be used to create legally binding qualified electronic signatures in Switzerland without the need of a smart card or a USB token. This service enables flexible signature and workflow processes on mobile and local devices, as well as, central application platforms. SuisseID is available on the WISeCoin App as a KYC feature and it is used to obtain relevant identifying information about the wallet user.

Recently, digital identity has been a hot topic in the news in Switzerland as part of the country’s plans for digital transformation. The market has announced a new program called SwissID, a private Initiative to enable a more widespread adoption of authentication capabilities. In addition, plans are afoot for a new eID law to be debated in the Federal Parliament in 2018.

Individual cantons are also discussing launching their own digital identity programs, such as Zug’s plan to create a blockchain-based identity for its citizens. SuisseID (French spelling), launched in 2010 remains the only state-recognized digital identity in Switzerland whereas SwissID (English spelling) is a private initiative to promote widespread authentication for ecommerce applications.

At the heart of the value provided by SuisseID is the Qualified Electronic Signature, providing legal equivalence to a traditional handwritten signature and allowing even important consents and transactions to be conducted entirely online.