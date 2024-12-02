WhatsApp to use double verification for iOS and Android users

The feature will kick in when a user tries to register their phone number to a different device. In such cases, they would be required to input an additional code apart from an SMS verification code. The requirement for a second verification layer is still under development.

Whatsapp has documented past instances where users have given away their six-digit security code to scammers after having been tricked into revealing it, according to WABetaInfo. The messaging app’s ‘Help Center’ advises users that they should never share their WhatsApp verification codes with others.

WhatsApp, is an internationally available, cross-platform centralised instant messaging, and voice-over-IP service owned by Meta Platforms. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other content. WhatsApp's client application runs on mobile devices but is also accessible from desktop computers. The service requires a cellular mobile telephone number to sign up.