



In a bid to optimise the customer experience and eliminate bank impersonation scams, Westpac joined forces with Optus to introduce Westpac SafeCall, enabling users to receive calls via its branded app. Verified by Optus and providing a reason for the call, the solution aims to support customers in increasing the certainty of the legitimacy of the call. The decision to launch SafeCall can be attributed to the increase in bank impersonation scams, with them being among the most common types currently impacting individuals.











How will SafeCall protect Westpac’s customers?

Through this additional capability, Westpac plans to enhance the customer experience whilst increasing Australia’s resilience against scammers and their operations. According to the bank’s officials, by leveraging this technology, when customers receive a call, their phone is set to display the caller as Westpac, together with a verification conducted by Optus and reason. This move intends to offer customers additional security to help combat scammers and make sure that they are talking to their bank. Also, the financial institution is further investing in scam prevention and detection measures, with it currently being able to spot 69% of all cases.



Furthermore, representatives from Optus highlighted that their company’s partnership with Westpac centres around delivering a solution that can help keep customers safe from scammers and fraudsters. With its technology, network capabilities, and digital solutions, Optus is set to be able to offer the bank’s customers branded and verified calls that identify interactions. To further support the mitigation of scams, Westpac utilised Vonage, a global company that delivers cloud communications.



As part of the press communication, Westpac mentions that SafeCall will be gradually introduced to its customers in the upcoming period, with the move being part of the bank’s ongoing investment in digital banking and its commitment to providing an optimised user experience. Other measures that Westpac launched in recent years include SaferPay, Verify, Dynamic CVC, cryptocurrency blocks, merchant blocks, call spoofing, inbound payment detection, and advanced detection technology.