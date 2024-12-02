Web Shield launches tool for onboarding merchants

The products features transaction laundering detection to find and classify websites connected with the given merchant. InvestiGate’s License Verification matches the merchant name against the relevant whitelists and enables the upload merchant provided licenses for verification.

The company seeks to help with compliance requirements via Automated Website Compliance, a module that recognizes if an online business properly informs customers about their terms and conditions, privacy policy, contact address, governing law and more.

Web Shield provides tools that protect your businesses from merchants involved in illegal or non-compliant activities. For more information about Web Shield, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.