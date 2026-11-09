Vivox AI has partnered with beSirius to combine financial crime screening with supplier assurance checks for metals and mining supply chains.

UK-based Vivox AI, which develops explainable AI agents for financial crime compliance, and Netherlands-based beSirius, which develops AI for assurance and certification readiness in metals and minerals, aim to reduce the time and cost of reviewing suppliers and counterparties. The partnership is aimed at companies across the value chain, from mining and refining to trading and manufacturing.

Combining assurance and screening

Mining companies, traders, and manufacturers routinely ask suppliers for evidence about their operations, while compliance teams separately need to understand who owns those suppliers and whether they are exposed to sanctions or other financial crime risks. Because these reviews often run separately, the same information is requested repeatedly and staff spend time searching records and following up on unanswered questions.

beSirius assesses existing operational and supplier evidence against industry standards and company requirements, identifying gaps and producing assessments linked to their sources. Vivox AI’s agents review sanctions alerts and adverse media, investigate complex ownership structures, and help identify beneficial owners, keeping an audit trail of the sources behind each finding. Under the partnership, teams can review both sets of findings together before making a decision on a supplier.

Financial crime checks beyond financial services

Tim Khamzin, Founder and CEO of Vivox AI, stated that investigating a company’s ownership can take considerable time, especially when several entities and jurisdictions are involved. According to Khamzin, Vivox AI’s agents help compliance teams work through that information and check the sources behind the findings, and the partnership means these checks can be considered alongside the evidence companies already review.

Sergey Tyan, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of beSirius, stated that companies often already have the documents they need, but checking them against another set of requirements takes time and money. For Vivox AI, which has also partnered with COLIBRIX ONE on compliance, the deal extends its work for regulated financial businesses into industrial supply chains, while procurement and compliance teams still make the final decisions.