iDenfy has partnered with Virtual NGO to tackle industry challenges and meet operational needs by ensuring full Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance.

With iDenfy’s verification software, Virtual NGO aims to accelerate its growth and efficiently onboard more users and accept global projects.

This partnership allows Virtual NGO to utilise iDenfy’s comprehensive identity verification suite, which includes biometric facial recognition, validation of government-issued IDs, and passive liveness detection. The system can verify users in just seconds while preventing fraudulent access attempts before they can reach the platform. Supporting over 3,000 document types from more than 200 countries, iDenfy empowers Virtual NGO to securely onboard a global audience.

User-friendly onboarding process

Virtual NGO has integrated iDenfy’s verification flow into its SOS IRAN platform to address issues of fake profiles and unauthorised access. The onboarding process is user-friendly: users take a selfie and scan their ID, receiving instant confirmation. iDenfy’s AI software quickly identifies and rejects attempts to bypass the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, allowing clients to be onboarded in under a minute. This automation saves time and encourages more volunteers to join NGO activities, benefiting those in need.

Supporting global collaboration

Virtual NGO provides digital infrastructure that empowers nonprofits to collaborate globally among volunteers. Their latest initiative, SOS IRAN, supports democracy and human rights in Iran by offering a secure platform for politically vulnerable individuals. It features a robust identity verification solution that accommodates various ID documents, provides affordable pricing, and protects against threats such as deepfakes and fraud.

Customised onboarding

Virtual NGO has customised its onboarding process by implementing automation and identity verification frameworks from iDenfy, which incorporates a hybrid model that combines automation with a 24/7 human review team. This approach ensures accuracy and prompt handling of flagged cases, which is crucial for platforms like SOS IRAN, where errors in identity checks could jeopardise the safety of activists and the credibility of the platform.