Verint Systems adds voice biometrics to its solution

The newly updated Verint’s WFO solution is designed to help organizations enable engagement with customers, improve employee productivity across the front and back office, and deliver guidance to improve the overall customer experience.

The speech analytics solution provides a context of spoken phrases and root causes, which decreases the potential for missed insights that can occur with manual categorization. As a result, organizations are able to respond to new opportunities, as well as perform corrective actions when needed.

The voice biometric capabilities identifies fraudsters and authenticates customers at the beginning of a phone call, eliminating the need for agents to ask identity authentication questions whose answers customers often forget.