VerifyMe launches digital ID for customers

QoreID aims to provide API infrastructure and data services that connects businesses, people, and their information across the African continent. The new service is specifically designed for medium and enterprise business segments and offers a wide array of secure verification and authentication solutions that connects businesses to critical consumer analytics from trusted identities, including alternative credit scoring for the underbanked sector, and more.





Why Qore ID?

The main purpose of QoreID is to power sustainable growth within the emerging consumer credit and open finance markets, creating products and services that will ultimately help fintechs across the continent to get access to compliant customer information and, in return, build a stronger digital community that will help countries thrive.

Through QoreID, its builders aim to transform the business sector in Africa and drive growth within the key markets by boosting customer acquisition, as well as making the process more affordable and efficient.

As part of the VerifyMe, QoreID will promote the best security and compliance practices available, enhancing transactions’ safeness and making them less prone to fraud, malware, and other risks.





The future is secure

VerifyMe is looking to expand its footprints across the African continent, with its latest market being Ghana. The QoreID solution will enhance the overall customer experience for B2Bs who can simply use the company’s secure API hub or SDKs to comply with all KYC regulatory requirement and provide a stable and secure payment system.

Additionally, the fintech aims to grow the continent’s trust economy and reinforce other successful business stories in the area, creating a competitive market that will drive integration instead of isolation. Companies who understand that ecommerce and online businesses represent the new modus operandi can contribute to the overall digitalisation of the sector, expanding their customer base and reaching new remote areas.

Ultimately, everyone wins from a digitalised market where people have access to what they need in a fast and secure manner, whether or not they can provide a bank-backed credit score or not. QoreID’s solution is based on building products for the Africans’ cultural uniqueness, which roughly translates into profiling and targeting services designed for the underserved segments of the population, including those without a bank account.