Verify 365 integrates advanced Open Banking in AML suite







Tapping into the benefits of Open Banking

Verify 365’s new Open Banking technology is not just a transition but a revolution. This pioneering solution taps into this wave of transparency and agility, positioning law firms at a high level of client AML checks, streamlined processes, and enhanced operational efficiency.





Deepening due diligence and strengthening SRA alignment

Against a backdrop where Enhanced Due Diligence is more than just a mandate, Verify 365’s AML technology platform, fortified by Open Banking, offers law firms an avenue to undertake intricate client transaction reviews, particularly in scenarios brimming with money laundering potential.

Officials from Verify 265 said Open Banking doesn’t merely reshape source of funds norms, it’s a gateway to unprecedented trust and clarity. Their latest AML suite, integrated with Open Banking in over 40 countries, provides law firms increased depth in client verification. Furthermore, their technology enables firms to perform rigorous source of funds checks, ensuring that the origin of every transaction is transparent, traceable, and compliant.





An all-encompassing Open Banking and AML suite

With law firms often at the crux of large financial transactions, the threats of money laundering loom large. Verify 365’s latest AML suite emerges as a beacon of assurance, guaranteeing unwavering compliance, safeguarding firm legacies, and demystifying the intricate pathways of global AML regulations.

Verify’s team added that integrating their AML suite with international Open Banking frameworks is a strategic endeavour beyond mere compliance. It’s their pledge to fortify the legal sector against fraud. In an era defined by digital strides, their integrated approach epitomises trust, security, and innovation for the legal community.

In the dynamic landscape of legal practices, the marriage of AML compliance with Open Banking stands out as a cornerstone. Law firms with an eye on the horison are urged to harness the transformative potential of Verify 365’s AML suite.



What does Verify 365 do?

Standing at the technological vanguard, Verify 365 specialises in real-time eIDV verifications, sanction checks, KYB checks, Open Banking integrations, and modern compliance solutions. Anchored in its dedication to security and efficiency, Verify 365 persistently innovate AML compliance and fraud prevention.