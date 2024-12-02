Verifone encounters data breach, but payment services not affected

It appears that the breach has affected a number of companies running its point-of-sale solutions, according to security specialist Brian Krebs. Still, Verifone says the extent of the breach was limited to its corporate network and that its payment services network was not impacted.

Nevertheless, according to Brian Krebs, the intrusion impacted at least one corner of Verifone’s business: a customer support unit based in Clearwater, Florida that provides comprehensive payment solutions specifically to gas and petrol stations throughout the United States — including pay-at-the-pump credit card processing, physical cash registers inside the fuel station store, customer loyalty programs, and remote technical support.

Furthermore, a Russian hacking group known for targeting payment providers and hospitality companies had compromised at least a portion of Verifone’s internal network, the security expert continues on his blog.

In addition, the source says Visa and MasterCard were notified that the intruders appeared to have been inside of Verifone’s network since mid-2016.