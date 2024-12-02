Verifi rolls out Authorized Reseller Program to support merchants

Through the program, the company will expand its investment in its channel partner network to support their growth and accelerate the global merchant adoption of Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network (“CDRN”).

The Network was rolled out in 2007, and with consistent year-over-year growth, it patented “closed loop” processes that help merchants achieve a high level of chargeback protection by reducing chargebacks up to 40%, while avoiding false positives and reducing manual review time.

Verifi has partnered with large payment gateways, processors, and payment solution providers to expand access and adoption of CDRN. Later in 2018, the company plans to expand its offering to authorized resellers with additional value-added services, building on its distribution model.