Verifi and Heartland partner to fight chargebacks

Under a new referral agreement, Heartland customers will have immediate access to Verifis full suite of payments solutions, including the Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network (CDRN) solution, to lower their chargeback risks.

Verifi, a provider of end-to-end payment protection and management solutions, was founded in 2005 to help our clients effectively manage the payments challenges they face every day. Verifi helps merchants safely process payments, combat fraud, prevent and resolve costly chargebacks, as well as increase billings and keep loyal customers.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland Secure and its Heartland breach warranty. Heartland also offers point of sale, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 400,000 business and educational locations nationwide.