Venmo adds security and authentication procedures

Now users will receive notification e-mails anytime their phone number, e-mail or password is changed, including a confirmation message to their original e-mail address, along with a verification message to the new e-mail address. Phone verification alerts will also be sent to mobile numbers.

Venmo will also soon verify a user’s identity through multiple methods, such as mobile-phone verification in addition to a regular password.

The security upgrade follows a recent Venmo case in which a user was fleeced out of approximately USD 3,000 after login credentials were suspiciously changed without notification.