Vasco launches instances of e-signature in Europe and Australia

eSignLive will support IBM Cloud’s global network of data centers to meet in-country data residency requirements by launching multiple regional instances in support of the adoption of e-signatures. Vasco shares trade near the bottom end of their 52-week range of USD 13 – USD35.

Vasco and its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supports hardware and software security systems that manage and secure access to information assets. The company also offers Vacman Controller, a host system software authentication platform that combines technologies in one platform, and Identikey Authentication Server that adds server functionality to the Vacman core authentication platform.