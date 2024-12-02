VASCO introduces IDENTIKEY Risk Manager

IDENTIKEY Risk Manager (IRM) is a risk management solution that enables organizations to detect fraud. IRM also allows organizations to perform security functions in the background, reducing the security burden on their customers.

The multi-channel transaction monitoring capabilities of IRM detects fraudulent activities across any application, enabling organizations to respond to evolving fraud patterns, comply with regulatory mandates, and improve operational efficiency.

VASCO is a global provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions. VASCO also secures access to data and applications in the cloud, and provides tools for application developers to integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications.