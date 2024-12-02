VASCO introduces authentication solution to healthcare community

MYDIGIPASS for Healthcare is a solution that delivers identity proofing, credential issuance, fulfillment, and authentication services in a single integrated cloud-based platform. Identity proofing is provided by means of an in-person video call or remotely via Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA).

The product supports various authentication tokens, such as DIGIPASS GO 7, a FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified one-time password hardware token, DIGIPASS for Mobile, a DEA compliant software authentication mobile application that operates without cellular service, and DIGIPASS for APPS Push Authentication that uses an encrypted secure communication channel.

MYDIGIPASS also for Healthcare helps health IT vendors and hospitals to comply with regulations and standards.

VASCO Data Security International is a provider of two-factor authentication and digital signature solutions to financial institutions.