Vantiv partners 3dcart for secure purchases

Vantiv’s tokenization and fraud services will seek to ensure the security of purchases made using 3dcart software.

The security in the ecommerce sector is highly required, since online fraud is on the rise — in Q1 2014, just 42% of US retailers’ fraud costs came from online channels, but that spiked to 55% in Q1 2015.

Vantiv also offers Vantiv Insights, which gives online merchants data on purchasing patterns that could enable them to streamline their business.

The partnership lines up with Vantiv’s ongoing focus on integrated and online payment processing.