Vantiv integrated payments unveils Security Pays 2.0

This initiative promotes education and awareness, driving the adoption of security products to add layers of protection to the payments process, such as end-to-end encryption, tokenization and EMV.

Security Pays 2015, announced in August 2015, includes more than 10,000 Vantiv Integrated Payment partner interactions during the five months of the campaign, with nearly 1,000 partners participating in the program. Security Pays focuses on increasing security awareness and education of payments partners by encouraging them to become certified as Qualified Integrators and Resellers (QIR).

Vantiv is a payment processor differentiated by an integrated technology platform. Vantiv offers a comprehensive suite of traditional and innovative payment processing and technology solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all sizes, enabling them to address their payment processing needs through a single provider.