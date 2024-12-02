Users bank details at risk with new WhatsApp scam

Fraudsters are trying to trick people who use the internet messaging service with a fake email that appears to be an official communication from WhatsApp. Users are asked to click a link, which will take them to a fake customer portal where personal details are requested.

In response to the scam, Action Fraud said that fraudsters have realised that this is a clever way to deceive people and earlier this month the organisation warned people about the same style of WhatsApp subscription message being sent by text.