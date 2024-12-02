US healthcare cybercrime costs increase by nearly USD 3 mln since 2009

According to a report conducted by Ponemon, the US average annualized cost for cyber-crime for healthcare was USD 6.68 million in 2009, and is now an annualized cost of USD 9.78 million. Overall in the US, the average annualized cost for 58 benchmarked organizations is USD 15 million per year, with a range from USD 1.9 million to USD 65 million each year per company.

As a whole, the US had the highest total average cost of cyber-attacks at approximately USD 15 million. Germany was the second highest with an average of USD 7.5 million, while Japan rounded out the top three with a USD 6.81 million average annualized cyber-crime cost.

Even though healthcare cybercrime increased by USD 3 million over the course of six years, the financial services industry had the highest average annualized cost. In 2009, the sector averaged USD 19.37 million, and in 2015 it is averaging USD 28.33 million. Moreover, energy and utilities saw an increase of USD 5.89 million in the same amount of time and the technology industry had an increase of USD 6.08 million.

The study also reveals that small companies will incur a significantly higher per capita cost than larger organizations. Specifically, smaller organizations averaged USD 1,571 versus USD 667.

Another key survey takeaway was that denial of services, malicious insiders and malicious code caused the most costly cyber-crimes. These account for more than 50% of all cybercrime costs per organization on an annual basis.

In terms of healthcare data breaches though, Ponemon found in a study conducted earlier in 2015 that healthcare data breaches average the highest cost per stolen record, with organizations reaching as high as USD 363.