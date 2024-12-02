UnionBank signs data sharing agreement with Globe





Under the agreement, Globe will provide UnionBank information about mobile numbers potentially used by fraudsters to help in online banking fraud investigations. This will help Globe detect illicit activity within its network.

UnionBank will likewise trigger and share relevant information necessary to pursue investigations in accordance with the Data Privacy Act and the Data Sharing Agreement.

The alliance aims to expedite online fraud investigations with more people falling prey to scams through phishing activities.

Using the data obtained, the two parties can monitor activities such as usage patterns and mobile activities of scammers. Whatever the result of this monitoring system will be forwarded to law enforcement agencies who will then investigate the matters further.