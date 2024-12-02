Union Bank uses Daon solution to launch digital platform

IdentityX enables EON customers to log in to the EON mobile app using biometrics. Working with Daon, EON employed a layered approach to security, including device cryptography and biometric verification to lock down their mobile channel and secure high-risk transactions.

Initially, EON has deployed fingerprint and face authentication with plans to enable additional biometrics, such as voice recognition, in subsequent rollout phases.

Daon is an international biometrics and identity assurance software company creating and integrating biometric identity assurance systems such as facial recognition, voice recognition, fingerprints, retina scans, and vein patterns to verify a person’s identity.