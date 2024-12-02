Union Bank of India modernises its risk management with SAS

As per the official announcement, Union Bank of India partnered with SAS and embarked on a transformation initiative which addressed the data amalgamation and met RBI’s regulatory requirements for credit and operational risk while obtaining an enterprise view of the bank's risk exposure throughout the risk management life cycle.





The SAS team deployed a suite of SAS tools for risk modernisation, including SAS Stratum, SAS IRM Solution, SAS Data Integration Studio, SAS GCM, SAS Visual Analytics, and SAS Op-VaR.











According to the announcement, this modernisation resulted in significant credit risk RWA and capital savings with a single integrated system for RWA computation. This standardised system enabled rapid RWA generation for large volumes of data within just a few hours. In addition to RBI compliance across reporting, risk computing and audit functionality, the project also provided a 360-degree view of operational risk with automated Key Risk Indicator (KRI) monitoring and trend analysis.





