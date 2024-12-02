UniCredit Italy reports massive data breach

The breaches occurred in September and October of 2016 and June to July of 2017. Unauthorized access through an Italian third party provider gave access to some customer data related to personal loans, with the lender saying IBAN numbers and other personal data may also have been accessed.

The breach involved customers with financing and consumer credit loans with UniCredit. The bank’s IT department discovered anomalies while conducting checks, finding that some users from an external commercial partner were accessing client data. UniCredit, immediately blocked the intruders, closed the breaches and upgraded the system.