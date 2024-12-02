UK mobile banking apps to support Face ID

According to Biometric Update, the banks offer the first mobile banking apps in the UK to provide support for Apple’s new facial recognition technology. Currently, the two banking apps provide Touch ID support to authenticate customers when they log into their accounts via fingerprint.

Nevertheless, tests have demonstrated that the facial recognition technology from Apple can be tricked by identical twins, and in such cases, Apple recommends customers to use a passcode to safeguard private information. The tech company says there is a one in a million chance that a random person in the population could look at your iPhone X and unlock it with their face, compared to one in 50,000 for Touch ID.