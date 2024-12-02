UK government to use Digidentity with FIDO U2F

The solution allows to all UK citizens to securely access GOV.UK Verify digital public services. GOV.UK Verify is the first governmental service which supports strong FIDO U2F authenticators. The service works using a list of identity providers, who check and confirm a users identity before they can access a government service. The users identity is verified and tied to the U2F device, and the data is encrypted to protect a users privacy.

To authenticate to GOV.UK Verify using Digidentity with FIDO U2F, the users insert a U2F YubiKey device into their computers USB port, and then touch the device. UK citizens can purchase a FIDO U2F device online and register it with Digidentity. YubiKeys with FIDO U2F support are available at Amazon.com or they can be bought from the Yubico Store.

Yubico is an authentication services provider privately held with offices in Sweden, US and UK. The company is the owner of YubiKey product which supports multiple authentication and encryption protocols on all devices and platforms.

Digidentity is an identity service provider that gives national digital identity solutions to the Dutch and British governments.