UK cybercrime victims believe they are targeted specifically by hackers

According to a survey from non-profit organisation Get Safe Online, two in five victims lost money due to cyberfraud. Also, GBP 268 million has been lost to the ten biggest cyber-crimes reported, according to figures from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

Individuals are not the only ones affected, as businesses are increasingly getting hit financially by cybercrime, with attacks costing global business over GBP 200 billion in 2014.

The Office for National Statistics included online crime in its crime statistics, and found that 2.5m cybercrime offences were recorded in England and Wales in 2014. Several high-profile hacks have been hitting the headlines, as 37m users of adultery website Ashley Madison had their personal data exposed, and a data breach affected millions of Carphone Warehouse customers. 23% of people surveyed specifically said that the Carphone Warehouse breach was making them more cautious.