Uber passwords from hacked accounts are online for sale

Other information that comes with the purchase includes partial credit card data and telephone numbers. According to Motherboard, some of the accounts were still in use by Uber members and, in one case, a previously hacked Amazon password was used to get into an Uber account because the passwords were the same.

This reinforces the fact that hackers likely took login credentials from one stolen account and were then able to log into an Uber user’s account using the same password.

In May 2014, the company suffered a security breach that affected thousands of Uber’s current and former drivers. Uber told Mashable that the previous hack is in no way connected to the information allegedly available online.