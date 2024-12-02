UBCs cybersecurity initiative sponsored by Scotiabank

Over the next five years, The Scotiabank Cybersecurity and Risk Analytics Initiative will support research and educational initiatives, including internships, speaker series, engagement activities like “hackathons,” and other collaborative events to advance our understanding of the impacts of cyberattacks and refine risk management tools.

The donation will also support the Creative Destruction Lab West (CDL West) at the UBC Sauder School of Business, an extension of the Scotiabank-supported Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management. CDL West helps entrepreneurs transition from science-based innovations to high-growth companies.

UBC also hosted a public panel that explores trends and career opportunities in cybersecurity, which coincided with this announcement.