Trustwave sued over alleged failure to stop security breach

The lawsuit has been filed against Trustwave in a US District Court in Nevada, the home and headquarters of Affinity. As reported by The Financial Times, Trustwave was hired by the company to investigate and contain a data breach which exposed the data up to 300,000 Affinity customers.

Affinity says that a second cyberattack took place at the time Trustwave was analyzing the data breach, and alleges the security company missed this assault and instead declared the threat contained.

The landmark lawsuit paves the way for fresh avenues of liability when it comes to cybersecurity, cyberattacks and data breaches. While third-party cybersecurity specialists are often brought in after a data breach has occurred, there have been no other documented case where this third party would become embroiled in a legal battle in how they handled and contained a security issue.