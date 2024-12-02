Trulioo raises USD 15 mln for identify verification platform

American Express Ventures and existing investors BDC Capital, Blumberg Capital and Tenfore Holdings participated at the financing.

GlobalGateway connects Trulioo clients to more than one hundred data sources in over 40 countries to provide instant ID verification for over 4 billion consumers, with a special focus on emerging markets where many people have little to no access to the traditional banking system. By comparing registration information against information collected and hosted by trusted and secure data sources, GlobalGateway provides real-time identity verification around the world through a single integration.

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from cyber and traditional data sources to instantly verify identities online. The company’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud and compliance systems for hundreds of clients worldwide in an effort to increase trust and safety online.