Trulioo launches global AML Watchlist capabilities with updates

Trulioo seeks to include extensive, country-specific sanctions lists and an enhanced PEP watchlist containing over one million entities worldwide. Trulioo’s expanded watchlist provides clients a range of features and functionalities to boost efforts to protect against financial crimes.

Trulioo’s global watchlist allows financial services providers and financial institutions to effectively meet critical compliance obligations with real-time watchlist checks against known or suspected entities and individuals with association to money laundering, terrorism, financial fraud, arms proliferation, drug trafficking or Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

The Watchlist provides the additional screening, due diligence and compliance checks for global organizations with the highest requirements for screening potential risks to meet global regulations.

Trulioo’s watchlist sources are collated from an extensive network of sources including sanction lists, law enforcement lists (Interpol, country specific government and state agencies, and police forces), and local and global governing regulatory bodies’ (financial and securities commissions). The data sets also encompass Adverse Media that analyzes media articles to identify reported criminal activities and relevant risks in real-time.

Trulioo is a Canadian financial technology company that offers identity verification services for businesses and organizations worldwide using government and private databases.