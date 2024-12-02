Trulioo appoints Jon Jones as company President

Jones will focus on scale and revenue growth to meet the growing demand for Trulioo’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliant identity verification product, GlobalGateway, amid a rapidly emergent global customer base.

Tackling fraud, money laundering, cybercrime, and financial crime continues to be a major concern for organizations of all sizes, across all regions and in every sector. These economic crimes threaten businesses processes, including customer acquisition, payments, distribution, growth and expansion, sourcing and supply chain.

Trulioo is a global ID verification company that provides advanced analytics from cyber and traditional data sources to verify online identities. The company’s mission is to solve global problems associated with verifying identities online by powering fraud and compliance systems for hundreds of clients worldwide in an effort to increase trust and safety online.