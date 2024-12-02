Time Warner Cable allegedly affected by data breach

The company has since notified the customers affected and warned them to change their passwords.

According to TWC, there is no indication that its own systems have been breached so the company believes that the information was probably accessed through malware or phishing attacks, or through breaches of external comapanies that store data on TWC customers.

According to NBC News and as reported by Yahoo, customers of TWC’s Roadrunner services are most likely to be affected, so users can change their passwords on the Roadrunner Password Reset Tool page.

According to a research from Fujitsu, only 9% of UK consumers believe organisations are doing enough to protect their data, so the response of companies like Time Warner Cable to an attack will have a serious impact on the future of the business.