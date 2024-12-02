ThreatMetrix rolls out first product integration with LexisNexis

This launch follows the February 2018 acquisition of the digital identity platform by LexisNexis. ThreatMetrix IDTM is the company’s flagship technology which expresses the attributes that make up an individual’s digital identity as a unique digital identifier. This is derived from tokenized data from 110 million daily online transactions. As a result of the release, LexID from LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been incorporated as an attribute within ThreatMetrix ID.

LexID resolves, matches and manages intersecting data points pertaining to individual consumer identities to enable businesses that are assessing transactions to see the associations between LexID and ThreatMetrix ID. This will help bridge the gap between digital and physical identity, to provide 360-degree insight without compromising privacy.

The digital identity company has additionally launched Web Strong ID, which allows for strong customer authentication (SCA) across web and mobile transactions. Thus, users can leverage a unique tamper-resistant identifier that cryptographically binds specific devices to a user’s identity. Once a device is registered in this manner, it provides a reliable and consistent way to validate the returning device on subsequent interactions.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.