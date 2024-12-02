ThreatMetrix, ID.me to deliver identity verification services

ThreatMetrix and ID.me, the digital identity platform, have announced a new partnership to deliver integrated identity verification solutions for government and commercial clients.

ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Intelligence will boost the ID.me offering, enabling government agencies to provide secure access to services online and keep them safe from fraud. The solution reduces the risk of identity fraud across agencies and is compliant with the federal standards in the industry, including FICAM accreditation, FedRamp Ready, and NIST 800-63-2(3).

ID.me integrates identity and fraud prevention technology like ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Intelligence into an identity verification solution for government and commercial partners.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity database.

