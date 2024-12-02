ThreatMetrix, Gemalto partner to provide authentication and digital identity solutions

The partnership covers all geographies and will focus on delivering authentication solutions to the financial services segment, including banks, payment services providers, credit card networks, international payment transfer companies and fintech companies.

Integrating the insights from the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network with Gemalto’s authentication solutions will help protect online customers from external attacks. Also, the combination solutions set from both companies will help provide financial institutions the ability to cover the spectrum of risk-based and strong authentication techniques.

Gemalto is a digital security company providing software applications, secure personal devices such as smart cards and tokens and managed services.

ThreatMetrix is an integrated digital identity platform that allows its users to transact their businesses without friction. For more information about ThreatMetrix, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.