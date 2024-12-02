The global biometrics market to reach 22 bln by 2020

According to a report conducted 6Wresearch, North America leads the overall biometrics market, where the US is the major revenue generating country in this region. Increasing homeland security, government spending, research and development activities are driving the growth of the US in North American biometrics market.

Findings reveal that until 2014, North American region dominated overall biometrics market; however, by the end of 2015, the share of the region is expected to decline to become second largest in the industry. Growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) biometrics market is exhibited as major factor for the declining share of North American region. Surging security spending, introduction of several government projects, increasing IT spending, data thefts, and shift from traditional smart card based systems towards biometric based systems are boosting the growth of Asia- Pacific biometrics market.

Fingerprint biometrics technology accounts for majority of the market share in the overall biometrics market. Ease of usage and affordable in nature have resulted for its market dominance. However, in the forecast period, share of fingerprint technology is expected to decline due to growth in other biometrics technologies such as Face, IRIS, Vein and also the adoption of multimodal biometrics systems.