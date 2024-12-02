



Following this announcement, the launch represents an important step towards the EU’s efforts to optimise security, border, and migration management.

In addition, the matching solution was developed in order to feature an improved search engine, which is capable of performing fingerprint matching and allows facial recognition for the first time. The product will also contain approximately 400 million biometric templates, as it aims to optimise the precision of identifying and verifying individuals, strengthening the EU's border security and controls, and the overall management of visas and asylum applications.











According to the official press release, the system was designed to guarantee data security through the use of safe storage and regulated access controls, aiming to ensure that personal data is protected and accessed appropriately.

This initiative represents the first building block of the interoperability framework, which was delivered by eu-LISA, the EU agency responsible for technical implementation. At the same time, the interoperability framework enables EU large-scale information systems in the area of Justice and Home Affairs to work together with the shared commitment of optimising data access for authorities and enabling them to make informed decisions. The institution will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, the launch of this new service also coincides with an adaptation of the Visa Information System (VIS), which is currently ready to interoperate with the Entry/Exit System (EES). With the use of the new shared biometric matching service, the EU will focus on accelerating the process towards developing a more secure Europe.