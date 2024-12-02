The Australian digital identity framework releases its first component

The framework outlines the robust accreditation standards organizations must meet in order to be accredited to provide digital identity services, according the Digital Transformation Agency of Australia (DTA). The new scheme replaces the National e-Authentication Framework and Third Party Identity Services Assurance Framework.

In November 2017 the Australian Government launched a public consultation and released a draft of the Trusted Digital Identity Framework. During the public consultation, the DTA received over 1,000 comments from the financial sector, privacy advocates, digital identity experts and the public which helped to develop the standards shape the framework.

Later in 2018, the Australian Government will release additional components which will manage an offline option for creating a digital identity and standards to authorize individuals to act on behalf of a business.

These components will help remove the barriers for people who do not have the required documentation to create their digital identity online. It will also simplify the interactions business people have to have with government to get their work done.