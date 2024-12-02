The ai Corporation partners Quatrro Processing to extend US presence

The partnership will link real-time fraud detection and prevention expertise, with behavioural analytics and dynamic rule management to combat fraud threats. Quatrro is a fraud detection and prevention services provider that brings along payment processing and analytics functionalities.

ai’s SmartSuite of machine-learning technology helps banks to write their own rule sets into any fraud platform, including ai’s rules engine RiskNet. By using machine-learning, banks can automate their fraud prevention, mitigating ACH fraud regardless of how it is perpetrated including account takeover, ‘man in the middle’ fraud and/or social engineering.

The ai Corporation is a fraud and risk management company that provides solutions to global financial institutions, international merchants and other payment service providers. For more information about ai, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.