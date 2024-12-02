The ai Corporation adds exploratory data analysis functionality to beat fraud

The enhanced learning functionality enables organisations to create an end to end, automated fraud strategy, and offers existing users the opportunity to test their entire fraud strategy, before production and deployment.

EDA is the first process in the automated fraud strategy definition journey. EDA finds fraud hotspots and problem areas. Suspicious patterns can then be detected in a live system with ai’s SmartScore model or SmartRule rule set generator tools. The solution streamlines the manual data discovery task, finding fraud-rich data sets in hours, realising savings over the manual task/generator tools.

The ai Corporation is an FCA approved expert in payment and risk management, founded in 1998 and aims to provide solutions to financial/payment institutions and international merchants across the world. For more information about ai, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.