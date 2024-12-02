Thales helps Swiftch secure Visa Ready and MasterCard mPOS solution for UAE

Using Thales hardware security modules (HSMs) to support end-to-end encryption of the payment data, Swiftch developed a mobile point of sale (mPOS) solution that allows merchants of all sizes to accept payments using just a standard smartphone or tablet and a low cost mobile card reader.

Thales HSMs are a critical component in securing Swiftch’s mPOS solution. Designed specifically for the payment industry, payShield 9000 HSMs secure devices running card issuing and payment processing applications. The Swiftch application integrates payShield HSMs with mobile card readers from Miura to enable a point to point encryption (P2PE) zone to be established between the card acceptance point and the internet-based payment gateway.

Swiftch is a technology company based in Dubai, UAE with services and partnerships globally. The company is focused on facilitating commerce in the physical and virtual world through innovative online and card present and card not present payment solutions.

Thales e-Security is a global provider of digital trust management and data protection solutions that protect the world’s most sensitive applications and information. Thales solutions address identity and privacy related challenges with hardware and software-based encryption, digital signature, and management capabilities.