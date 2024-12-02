Thailand passes anti-money laundering bills

This will see the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) moved from the Justice Ministry and put directly under the prime minister.

One of the bills makes it easier to fight acts of terrorism in line with international crime-fighting protocol. Evaluation of member countries’ commitment to this protocol will begin in 2016. The bill on the structure of AMLO would authorise its agents to carry weapons and will be granted greater authority to investigate and gather evidence.

The last bill covers more acts of crime under which violators would be subject to the freezing or seizure of ill-gotten assets. It will also allow protection of witnesses or informants who provided information leading to the arrest of wrongdoers or the seizure of their assets.