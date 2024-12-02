Thailand is 5th highest risk in Asia for cybersecurity threats

A recent report from BitDefender show that Thailand’s cybersecurity risk was only surpassed by four other countries in Asia – India, Indonesia, China, and Vietnam.

News of Thailand’s cybersecurity risk is not surprising, as Thai government websites have been frequently hacked, defaced, and had information stolen from them. Authorities have been largely unable to prevent the attacks, which are a recurring source of embarrassment for the government.

Microsoft named Thailand in 2015 as one of the top 25 malware-infected countries out of the 200 surveyed across the globe. A senior Microsoft executive also pointed to Asia Pacific as the most actively targeted region for online crime.

In 2015, network security provider FireEye and Singaporean telco Singtel released a report noting that Thailand was the most affected by malware attacks in Southeast Asia. 40% of observed organizations in Thailand were hit by advanced cyber-attacks in the first half of 2015. Compare that to the regional rate of 29% and the global rate of 20%.