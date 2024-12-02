Tesco Bank suspends online payments after cyber-attack

Tesco Bank can confirm that, over the weekend, some of its customers’ current accounts have been subject to online criminal activity, in some cases resulting in money being withdrawn fraudulently.

While online transactions will not be available, current account customers will still be able to use their cards for cash withdrawals, chip and pin payments, and all existing bill payments and direct debits will continue as normal.

Tesco Bank will work with the authorities and regulators to address the fraud attack.